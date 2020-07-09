One dead after shooting at Fort Wayne hotel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A man is dead after a Wednesday night shooting at a Fort Wayne hotel.

Police were called to the Coliseum Inn on N. Coliseum Blvd. at 11pm. A witness reported that someone had been shot inside one of the Inn’s rooms. A man was found dead at the scene.

Officers have gone door-to-door to interview guests and have also reviewed surveillance video. A few witnesses were taken to police headquarters for further interviewing. If you know what happened, call the FWPD at (260) 427-1222 or Crime Stoppers at (260) 436-7867.