One dead after Saturday stabbing

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): The Allen County Coroner’s Office says an Ohio man died over the weekend due to a stabbing.

Markese Newman, 19 of Findlay, was pronounced dead at just after 5 a.m. Sunday. His cause of death was due to multiple stab wounds and his manner of death was a homicide.

The coroner’s office says Newman was involved in a fight near the intersection of Schwartz Road and Eby Road Saturday evening. He suffered stab wounds and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he later died.

The stabbing is still under investigation.