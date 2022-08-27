One Dead After Saturday Morning Crash In Fort Wayne

By
Michael McIntyre
-

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO):  Fort Wayne Police are investigation a fatal single vehicle accident that occurred early Saturday morning.  Shortly before 6 A.M. in the 2100 block Lake Ave, a tan Hyundai was traveling South on Randallia Drive when the driver crossed Lake Ave and struck a tree on the property of Lake Side Middle School. The driver, an adult male, was pronounced deceased a short time later at a local hospital.  The victim’s ID has not been released as the Allen County Coroner’s Office is notifying the next of kin.  This incident remains under investigation.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here