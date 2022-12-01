One dead after morning crash on I-469

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died as the result of a crash Thursday morning on I-469.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that just after 7:15 a.m. officers responded the area of eastbound I-469 at the 27.0 mile marker. On arrival, officers and medics located one adult female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses said that there was a disabled vehicle on the shoulder, that was then hit by a semi tractor-trailer.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The incident remains under investigation.