FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after a Monday morning crash on Interstate 69.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department tells Our Partners in News at ABC 21 that they were called to the Lafayette Center Road at the on-ramp to I-69 at around 9 a.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers closed a northbound lane of I-69 while on scene.

No further details have been released.