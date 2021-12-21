UPDATED: One dead after Monday morning crash on I-69

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person is dead after a Monday morning crash on Interstate 69.

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department tells Our Partners in News at ABC 21 that they were called to the Lafayette Center Road at the on-ramp to I-69 at around 9 a.m.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers closed a northbound lane of I-69 while on scene.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim as Ricky Allen Craig, 42 of Huntington. His cause of death was due to multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle crash. The manner of death was ruled an accident.