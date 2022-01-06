One dead after Mercer County crash

MERCER COUNTY, Ohio (WOWO): One person is dead after a Thursday morning crash involving a car and a semi in Mercer County.

Officials were called on a report of a crash involving a car and a semi truck at 6:49 a.m. A semi truck was going west on State Route 29 near Harris Road when the truck was slowing or stopped in traffic to turn south on Harris. That’s when officials say the driver of the truck may have missed the turn and began backing up, causing the trailer to block part of the roadway.

The driver of the car struck the back of the trailer, went off of the north side of the road, down a ditch and through a fence before it came to a stop submerged in a pond.

The Celina Fire Department dive team was called to assist in rescue efforts. Atsushi Tanaka, 36 of Sidney, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.