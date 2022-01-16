One dead after Indiana Toll Road Crash

LaGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A Sturgis, Michigan man died in a Saturday night crash on the Indiana Toll Road.

Indiana State Police Troopers were called to the 128 mile marker on the I-80/90 Toll Road in LaGrange County at about 8:30 p.m. When troopers arrived, they found an SUV with major damage on the shoulder of the westbound lanes. They then found Daniel T. Olson, 67, unresponsive in the side ditch. EMS was called to assist. However, Olson was pronounced dead at the scene.

A preliminary investigation found that Olson was going east when his SUV struck the outside guardrail, crossed through the median and then struck the inside guardrail of the westbound lanes. The SUV then crossed the westbound lanes, crashed into the outside westbound guardrail and rolled over before coming to a stop on the westbound shoulder. Olson was the driver and lone person in the SUV. He was ejected from the vehicle in the crash.

Officials say there is no current evidence that drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.