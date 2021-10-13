One dead after Huntington County crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One person has died after a head-on crash in Huntington County Wednesday morning.

The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department was called to State Road 114 about a half mile east of County Road 100 East at 5:10 a.m.

Deputies say an SUV was going west on 114 when the driver tried to pass a truck and then struck a motorcycle head-on that was eastbound on 114.

The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries, while the motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

Officials say visibility was poor due to heavy fog, and that initial information suggests that drugs or alcohol along with improper passing may have been a factor in the crash.

An investigation is still ongoing.