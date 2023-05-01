One dead after Huntington County crash

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died as the result of a Monday morning crash in Huntington County.

The crash occurred just after 10:30 a.m. at the junction of U.S. 24 and State Road 114. Witness reports indicate that a Buick Lucerne and Chevy Cruze were stopped in the driving lane at the light when a Toyota Tundra struck the Buick, causing that vehicle to then hit the Chevy Cruze.

The driver of the Buick was found deceased in the vehicle when officers arrived. A female passenger was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital.

A driver and three passengers, including two minors, in the Chevy Cruze, were uninjured.

The driver of the Toyota Tundra was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital with non-life threatening injuries.