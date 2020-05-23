One dead after early Saturday morning blaze

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A residential fire early Saturday morning left one person dead.

The Fort Wayne fire Department was sent to the 1300 block of Fay Drive on a report of a residential fire. The Fort Wayne Police Department arrived at the scene first and reported that there could be someone inside of the burning home.

The first fire truck arrived in three minutes and saw the fire was coming out of the first and second floors. Firefighters then went inside to search for anyone that could be inside.

Crews located someone and determined that they were deceased. They continued their search for victims but had to evacuate due to worsening conditions as part of the floor collapsed.

It was determined that nobody else was inside of the home which had suffered major damage.

Fire crews had the blaze under control in 30 minutes. However, firefighters had to remain on the scene for most of the morning to take care of hot spots and help investigate the cause of the fire.