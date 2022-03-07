One dead after downtown Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead after a crash involving a moped Monday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Lafayette Street and E. Jefferson Blvd at 10:10 a.m.

Officers say a man riding a moped was going north on Lafayette near Lewis when he lost control and struck a fire hydrant and then a sign on the west side of the road south of Jefferson.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

His identity has not yet been released. The incident is still under investigation.