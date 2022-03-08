UPDATED: One dead after downtown Fort Wayne crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man is dead after a crash involving a moped Monday morning in downtown Fort Wayne.

Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Lafayette Street and E. Lewis Street at 10:10 a.m.

Officers say a man riding a moped was going north on Lafayette near Lewis when he lost control and struck a fire hydrant and then a sign on the west side of the road south of Jefferson.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died. The Allen County Coroner’s Office later identified the victim has Jeffrey Lynn Terrell, 65 of Fort Wayne, died due to multiple blunt force injuries due to a moped crash, and his manner of death was ruled an accident.

The incident is still under investigation.