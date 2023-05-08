One dead after Covington Rd. crash

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man has died after a motor crash on Friday. It took place in the 4700 block of Covington Road.

The Allen County Coroner’s Office released that John Eugene Wolfe, 73 years old of Fort Wayne, was the driver that was struck head-on by another vehicle resulting in his death.

Wolfe’s cause of death was determined multiple blunt force injuries due to a motor vehicle. It was ruled an accident. He is the 15th traffic fatality for Fort Wayne and Allen County in 2023.

The incident remains under investigation.