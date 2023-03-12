One dead after apartment fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): Officials are investigating after one person was found dead following an apartment fire downtown Saturday evening.

Firefighters were called on a report of an apartment fire at 7:38 p.m. to the 300 block of West Berry Street. When crews arrived minutes later, they reported thick black smoke coming from the first floor of the building and people evacuating.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire minutes after arrival. However, they found one person dead inside after a search of the apartment. No further information on the victim was released. The blaze was limited to just one unit.

The cause of the fire was not released.