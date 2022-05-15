One child dead after buggy crash in Adams County on Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Our partners in news at ABC 21 report that one child has died as a result of a car hitting a buggy on Friday in Adams County.

Authorities say that it happened around 2:00 p.m. on SR 218, just east of County Road 100 East. Initial reports indicate that a 24-year-old male was traveling east on the road while going five miles over the posted speed limit of 55 mph. He said that he looked down at his GPS and did not see the buggy. He then crashed into it at full speed.

Investigators say that one adult and three children were ejected from the buggy. All four were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

On Saturday, investigators were notified that one of the children had died. The crash remains under investigation.