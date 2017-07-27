One arrested and two injured after crash in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – Two people were injured after a Semi-tractor and trailer side swiped a vehicle on I-69.

Around 5:10 p.m. Wednesday, the Semi entered another vehicle’s lane on I-69 southbound at mile marker 328.

The Semi side swiped the driver’s side door, and then left the scene.

The Semi driver and vehicle were located further south of the crash site.

28-year-old Alexandru Grosu of Cleveland was arrested for leaving the scene of an accident resulting in injury and cited for unsafe lane change.

The driver and passenger in the other vehicle were transported to DeKalb Health after complaints of neck pain, knee pain and bruising.