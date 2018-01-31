One arrested after search of DeKalb County home

By
Brooklyne Beatty
-
0
130
Photo Supplied - DeKalb County Sheriff Dept.

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO) – One man was arrested Tuesday after officers located drugs and paraphernalia inside a DeKalb County home.

Police responded to a home on the 100 block of CR 65A after receiving tips that a man with an active Parole Violation arrest warrant may be inside. Officers also received tips of drugs being sold at the home.

During the search, 294 grams of crystal methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located.

Joshua Hardy was arrested and taken into custody, facing charges of Dealing Methamphetamine (Level 2 Felony), Possession of Methamphetamine (Level 3 Felony), and Possession of Paraphernalia (Class C Misdemeanor).

Hardy was not the man wanted for an active Parole Violation, he was not found inside the home.

