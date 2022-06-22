One arrested, one critical after Steuben Co. stabbing

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One man is in critical condition and another is behind bars after an early morning stabbing in Steuben County Wednesday.

Deputies were called to a home in the 2300 block of West Orland Road in Pleasant Township at just before 12:30 a.m. on a report of a man who had been stabbed. When officials arrived, they found a 33-year-old man outside the home suffering from a stab wound to the abdomen. He was taken to a Fort Wayne area hospital in critical condition.

Deputies say an initial investigation found that a verbal fight inside the home escalated into the alleged stabbing. Alcohol was also believed to be a factor in the incident.

The suspect was quickly found and identified as Jose M. Tafolla, 19 of Angola. He was taken into custody. Tafolla was booked into the Steuben County Jail and is facing a felony charge of battery with a deadly weapon. He is held without bond pending his first court appearance.

The incident is still under investigation.