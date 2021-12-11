One arrested, one at large after attempted Noble County burglary

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): A home break-in that led to a half-hour car chase resulted in a Syracuse man behind bars Friday.

According to the Indiana State Police, troopers were called to a home in the 1900 block of County Road 900 West in Cromwell at about 9am after two police kicked in the front door of the house, while two teenagers were alone at home. The teens told police the burglars were still inside the building.

The suspects had fled the scene by the time police arrived, but they were able to identify the vehicle they were in – a black early-to-mid 2000s SUV – thanks to security footage. The teens were not hurt.

A Ligonier officer spotted the SUV a couple of hours later parked at a home near Lake Wawasee. When officers tried to make contact, a man ran to the vehicle and sped away, triggering the chase, which ended about 30 minutes later along East Hatchery Road southwest of Lake Wawasee.

37-year-old Brad Niles has been charged with residential burglary, resisting arrest, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Police are still looking for his partner, believed to be a woman.