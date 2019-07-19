One arrested in southeast Fort Wayne shooting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person has been arrested after shots were fired in southeast Fort Wayne last night.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Pettit Avenue, near Southgate Plaza, at about 9:50pm after witnesses reported hearing several gunshots near the Kroger gas station there, followed by a two-vehicle crash.

This man tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 a bullet hit his front window, barely missing him and his little brother:

“I felt something running down on my head and I was like what was that and I looked up and saw a hole. I was more worried about my brother who was sitting on the other side of the window. I really didn’t feel anything in particular. The most I felt was to go tell my mom at the gas station,” Alexander Knight said.

The person taken into custody was arrested on warrants but police say that witnesses have confirmed he was a shooter.