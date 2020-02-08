One arrested in raid

An admitted gang member has been arrested on drug charges after a Friday night raid in Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department, officers served a search warrant at 345 Kinsmoor at 7:50pm Friday after receiving a number of neighbor tips and conducting a series of surveillance and traffic stops. The address is a known location for the LaRaza street gang.

Police found a 9mm pistol, 2.5 grams of cocaine, and marijuana inside. They arrested 24-year-old Jose Saucedo for possession of cocaine and possession of marijuana.

FWPD spokesperson Sofia Rosales-Scatena says multiple people were inside the home but Saucedo, who admitted to being a member of the La Raza gang, was the only one charged.