One arrested in New Haven shooting

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WOWO): One person is in custody after a shooting late Friday night in New Haven.

New Haven Police were called to the Glenridge Manor mobile home park in the 7200 block of Moeller Road at 11:47 p.m. after a report of a woman shot and the shooter still at the home.

Officers found the victim in a neighbor’s yard. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. She was later released.

Police called in the Allen County SWAT after they were unable to make contact with the shooter. After about an hour, the shooter surrendered and was arrested.

No further details, including his name and preliminary charges, have been released at this time.