UPDATED: One arrested in car-versus-motorcycle crash

KOSCUISKO COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): One person is in custody after a car-versus-motorcycle crash Sunday night in Koscuisko County.

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Pierceton Road west of S CR 600 E just after 7 p.m.

Police say a man was driving a Pontiac Firebird eastbound on Pierceton Road and passed another car in front of him. However, when passing that car, the Firebird struck a motorcycle going westbound. The man was ejected from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist was taken to Lutheran Hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the Firebird, Glen Chupp, was transported to Koscuisko Community Hospital on a complaint of pain.

Chupp was arrested late Sunday night and is facing a charge of criminal recklessness with a vehicle.

The crash is still under investigation.