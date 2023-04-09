One arrested after Steuben County shooting

STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Orland man was arrested after a shooting Saturday night in Steuben County.

Steuben County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 6900 block of West County Road 490 North in Millgrove Township at just after 7 p.m. on a report of a fight and shots fired.

Deputies arrived and detained and disarmed Mark Lindsay Handshoe, 53, once on scene.

Officials say that an ongoing neighborhood dispute led to threats, and that’s when Handshoe allegedly grabbed a gun and fired it multiple times at other people involved in the dispute. No one was hurt by the gunshots, and the dispute resulted in only minor injuries. A gun was recovered from the scene.

Handshoe was arrested and is facing two felony counts of criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, two felony counts of pointing a loaded firearm and two felony counts of intimidation while armed with a deadly weapon. He was booked into the Steuben County Jail and is held without bond pending his initial court appearance.