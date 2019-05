FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One man was arrested after a standoff Tuesday morning in Northeast Fort Wayne.

Police were called to the 6700 block of Cherry Hill Parkway around 7:30 for a welfare check according to our Partners in News at ABC 21.

Officers say a sibling called police after they were concerned about a brother’s well-being.

The man eventually surrendered around 11:30 and was taken in for an evaluation. He is not facing any charges at this time.