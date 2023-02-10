One arrested after barricaded subject situation on Coliseum Blvd.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – A 30-year-old man was arrested Friday after he refused to leave a local hotel room.

Police responded just after 9 a.m. to the Suburban Inn located in the 3300 block of West Coliseum Blvd. A victim said she had been battered by her boyfriend, but was able to meet with police outside the hotel on their arrival.

The suspect, Robert Even, refused to leave the hotel room, with the emergency services team, crisis response team, and the air support unit called to the scene.

After additional attempts to get him to exit the room, the hotel was partially evacuated and a chemical agent was deployed. The emergency services team made entry into the room and took Even into custody without incident.

He is now facing preliminary charges of domestic battery, domestic battery with a prior conviction, and strangulation.