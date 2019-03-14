Old Hoagland Elementary School building no longer has buyer

HOAGLAND, Ind. (WOWO) – The sale of former school, Hoagland Elementary also known as Heritage Elementary, has fallen through and remains in the possession of East Allen County Schools.

According to the Journal Gazette, the building was supposed to be purchased by H1 Elite Investment Group for residential and commercial training. The deal ended up falling through due to a lack of commitment of those involved in the project.

Now East Allen County Schools will retain the property and continue to pay the utilities on it. According to EACS chief financial officer, Kirby Stahly, the building needs improvements, however the district isn’t going to invest money in a structure it doesn’t need. Stahly says if a buyer doesn’t come forward, the school district will likely demolish it.

Original construction for the building started back in 1927. The more than 61,000 square foot structure has around 20 classrooms, many offices, kitchen, cafeteria, media center and a gymnasium.