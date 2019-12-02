Oklahoma man charged in molesting children in Oklahoma, Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Oklahoma man is charged with molesting two children in Oklahoma and Fort Wayne.

The Journal Gazette reports that Jamarcus Eldridge, 33, had sex with a 13-year-old girl who identifies as a male. Court documents also reveal Eldridge fondled a 10-year-old girl. The alleged incidents happened in 2017 and 2018.

Eldridge is charged with five counts of child molesting.

The teen told police the abuse started when she was nine. Both children told police that Eldridge drank and smoked marijuana.

He lived between Broken Arrow, Oklahoma, and Fort Wayne. A warrant is out for his arrest.