COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO): Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced today that the state will shift to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to new groups.

Starting Friday, March 19, Ohioans age 40-plus will be eligible for the vaccine. Also, those with cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart disease and obesity will be eligible for the shot.

Also, beginning March 29, all Ohioans 16 and older will be able to receive the vaccine.