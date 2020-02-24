Ohio State Highway Patrol says 2019 was a deadly year on Ohio roads

COLUMBUS, Oh (WOWO): 2019 was the second deadliest year on Ohio roadways in a decade, according to The Ohio State Highway Patrol, with over 1,100 killed on Ohio Highways and Roads.

Troopers say that five top contributing factors are attributable to 74% of all fatal crashes. Driving off of the roadway, excessive or unsafe speed, following too closely, driving left of center and failure to yield the right of way.

Teenage drivers were the deadliest group, and male drivers of all age groups contributed to 75% of all fatalities. The Patrol noted that this statistic is because male drivers tend to be much more prone to aggressive driving than female drivers.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, just a week before these stats were released, announced details of “Hands Free Ohio” which is new legislation that will make use of any handheld electronic device a primary offense in the Buckeye State.

Alcohol use and failure to use a seat belt were cited in up to 70 percent of fatal crashes statewide.