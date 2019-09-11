Ohio police search for bank robbery suspect

OAKWOOD, Ohio (WOWO) – Officers with the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office and the Oakwood Police Department are searching for a man responsible for a Wednesday morning bank robbery.

It started just after 9:00 a.m. when a man robbed a bank, located on the 200 block of North First Street in Oakwood, Ohio.

There were two tellers working and no customers in the bank at the time of the robbery. Nobody was injured in the incident.

The man was described as wearing dark pants, a light-colored hooded jacket with a black stripe. He was wearing a mask over his face with a ball cap and black gloves.

Officers are looking for a possible getaway vehicle that is described as a white 2000’s model Chevrolet Cargo style van. The van has black rims and paint chipping off of the top. The van could have an Indiana registration.

If anyone has any information regarding the investigation, contact the Paulding County Sheriff’s Office at 419-399-3791. You can also leave information on the department’s Facebook page.