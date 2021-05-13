Ohio offering million-dollar lottery for vaccinated residents

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO): If you’ve been putting off getting the coronavirus vaccine, the state of Ohio is trying to sweeten the deal with a million-dollar prize.

According to our Partners in News at ABC 21, Gov. Mike DeWine announced that Ohioans who roll up their sleeves for the shot can also enter a special lottery drawing.

For those under the age of 18, the prizes include a four-year full scholarship to any Ohio college or university; for adults, there are five grand prizes of $1-million up for grabs.

The money is coming from coronavirus relief funding given to the Ohio Department of Health. DeWine says more details are coming next week.

