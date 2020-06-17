Ohio obtains federal cash to send absentee ballot form requests

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP): Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose says federal funding has been secured to cover mailing absentee ballot applications to every registered voter in Ohio.

Spending was approved Monday by the state Controlling Board and will cover mailings to all 7.8 million Ohioans registered. Requesting a ballot is the first step to voting by mail in the November election.

Absentee ballot requests have been sent out in every Ohio general election since 2012. The difference this year is federal COVID-19 aid funds will cover the costs.

LaRose was prohibited by lawmakers from mailing out the applications during Ohio’s primary.