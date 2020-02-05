Ohio Medicaid seeks ideas for improving patient experiences

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio’s Medicaid department is asking for input from companies and organizations familiar with the program on ways to improve the experience of its 3 million patients.

The state announced the plan on Tuesday that outlines its vision for reimagining the government health insurance program. The request is directed at providers, associations, advocacy groups, data and information technology vendors, and managed care organizations.

It’s an extension of an initiative by Republican Gov. Mike DeWine aimed at reducing barriers, streamlining access and enhancing health care delivery.