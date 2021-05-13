Ohio mask mandate and coronavirus restrictions to end on June 2

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WOWO): The state of Ohio is just weeks away from lifting all of its remaining coronavirus health orders.

That includes a statewide mask mandate, according to the Cincinnati Enquirer. Governor Mike DeWine says the decision comes after four consecutive weeks of dropping infection and hospitalization rates, plus increased access to vaccines, now including those between the ages of 12 and 15.

DeWine does add that some restrictions will still be in place at nursing homes and assisted living facilities, and places like businesses and schools will be able to set their own rules.