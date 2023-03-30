Ohio Man Sentenced After Pleading Guilty To Bank Robbery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): 51-year-old Bart Ely of Ohio City was sentenced by in United States District Court Wednesday after pleading guilty to bank robbery. Ely was sentenced to 71 months in prison to be followed by 3 years of supervised release and ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $401.00 to the victim bank. According to documents in the case, on June 4, 2021, Ely entered a bank in Bluffton, Indiana. He wrote and presented a note directing the teller to not make a sound and give him money or he would shoot. After obtaining an amount of bank funds, Ely fled. He was arrested later in the day after being identified from photographs posted by law enforcement. Ely’s criminal history includes several prior robbery convictions in Ohio.