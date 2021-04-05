Ohio man killed by semi on US 30

MIDDLE POINT, Ohio (WOWO): A 44-year-old Delphos man was killed after he was hit by a semi Sunday night in Van Wert County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Jeffery Brown’s vehicle had broken down and was parked on the right berm of eastbound US 30 at about 9:48pm Sunday, near Mile Post 20 in Washington Township.

While Brown was working on his vehicle, a semi, driven by 66-year-old Glen Anderson of Rochester, Indiana, drifted out of its lane and onto the berm, hitting both Brown and his vehicle. Brown was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say the crash remains under investigation. No charges have been announced.