Ohio man arrested for child molestation

FOT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): After a six-month long investigation by the Indiana State Police, an Edgerton, Ohio man was arrested involving an alleged sexual molestation of an Auburn child.

Steven George Gilbert, 49, allegedly engaged in sexual acts with a then 11-year-old child. The sexual abuse is alleged to have occurred during 2017-2019 until the child was 13 years old.

At the end of the investigation, the DeKalb County Prosecutor filed for and was granted an arrest warrant yesterday (August 26th). With assistance from the Williams County, Ohio Sheriff’s Office, deputies located Gilbert Thursday evening at his Edgerton home and he was taken into custody without incident.