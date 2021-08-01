Ohio man arrested after stealing emergency vehicle

DeKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Ohio man was arrested late Saturday night after stealing an emergency vehicle from Michigan.

Deputies were called on a report of a Ford Explorer that was stolen from the Reading Emergency Unit at about 10:50 p.m. Officials say the SUV was full of narcotics and was being monitored from the Hillsdale Police Department via a GPS unit inside it.

A deputy sitting near the 329 mile marker on I-69 saw the SUV speed past. The deputy then tried to stop the SUV, but the driver kept going and a pursuit began.

Garrett Police deployed stop sticks near the 326 mile marker on I-69. That deflated the two passenger side tires, and the SUV eventually stopped just south of the 324 mile marker.

The driver, Thomas J. McGuire of Ohio, was taken into custody without incident.

He was taken to the DeKalb County Jail. He is facing charges of felony resisting law enforcement and theft.