Ohio man arrested after chase through New Haven, Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): An Ohio man was arrested early Thursday morning after leading New Haven police on a chase.

Officers tried to make a traffic stop on a reckless driver just before midnight near SR 930 and Hartzell Road.

The chase continued through New Haven into parts of Fort Wayne. Police used stop sticks but the driver, Donald Barnett, 41 of Middletown, continued despite all four tires being deflated.

Barnett was arrested near the Fort Wayne International Airport air traffic control tower just after 1 a.m. without incident.

He is charged with a felony count of resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, operating while intoxicated and reckless driving.

No one was injured in the chase.