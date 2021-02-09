Ohio lawmaker reintroduces bill to repeal nuke plant bailout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP): A Republican Ohio lawmaker has reintroduced a bill to repeal a legislative bailout of two nuclear power plants at the heart of a $60 million federal bribery probe.

State Rep. Laura Lanese represents Grove City in suburban Columbus. Lanese reintroduced the repeal bill last week, saying it will instill public confidence in the legislative process among other benefits.

A similar bill introduced by Lanese last year died after Republican lawmakers in the GOP-controlled House disagreed on whether a repeal was necessary.

Investigators say the 2019 law known as HB6 was the outcome of energy company money illegally funneled to lawmakers to ensure its passage.