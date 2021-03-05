Ohio governor sets virus goal for lifting of health orders

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP): Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine has set a specific goal of reduced numbers of coronavirus cases as the benchmark for lifting all public health orders meant to slow the spread of the virus.

The Republican governor said Thursday the orders will be removed once the state hits the mark of 50 coronavirus cases per 100,000 people for two weeks. DeWine called the goal “doable” and noted that figure has already dropped from 731 cases on Dec. 3 to 179 cases on Thursday.

He also noted that meeting that goal requires continued mask-wearing and for as many people to receive vaccines as possible.