Ohio governor: Restaurants, bars to fully reopen on May 21

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine says bars and restaurants can fully reopen in two weeks on May 21.

The governor said Thursday that outside dining can begin a few days earlier on May 15. The dining reopening comes with limits, including a party limit of 10 and spacing between tables at restaurants.

The governor says barbers and hair salons can also reopen May 15.

DeWine’s update came as Ohio reported that more than 1.1 million people have filed unemployment claims in the past seven weeks, with more than 61,000 jobless claims filed for the week ending May 2.