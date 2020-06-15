Officials to release update on Mercer County skeletal remains case

CELINA, Ohio (WOWO): Officials will be releasing an update tomorrow on human skeletal remains found in Mercer County four years ago.

The Mercer County Sheriff’s Office has a press conference scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at their headquarters in Celina to provide an update on the case, with a question and answer session planned for afterward.

Investigators were able to extract a full DNA profile from bones found at Grand Lake State Park in January 2016, but since then there have been few updates in the case.