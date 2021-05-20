Officials: stats prove COVID vaccines are effective

INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): State health officials say the numbers don’t lie: the coronavirus vaccines work.

Ninety-nine percent of Hoosiers currently hospitalized for COVID-19 are not vaccinated, according to numbers released by the Indiana Department of Health this week.

The Journal Gazette reports that Chief Medical Officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver called the results “even better than expected,” and adds that since January 8th only 36 vaccinated Hoosiers have been hospitalized with the virus.

The vast majority of both hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19 are attributed to unvaccinated patients, and the state’s mortality and positivity rates continue to drop.