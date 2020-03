INDIANAPOLIS (WOWO): The Indiana State Department of Health says there are now 1,514 positive cases in the state, with 32 deaths as of Sunday.

That is up from 1,232 cases Saturday and 31 deaths. A total of 9,380 people have been tested in the state. That is up from 8,407 yesterday. Allen County has 26 positive cases and one death.

For the latest updates on totals in Indiana, click here. Results are updated daily at 10 a.m.