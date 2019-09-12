Officials gather to celebrate the completion of “Operation Blacksnake”

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Many people were in attendance at the dedication ceremony celebrating the completion of “Operation Blacksnake,” a restoration to restore historic aircraft in Heritage Park which was led by the Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club.

Heritage Park is located off of Ferguson Road just off of the entrance to the airfield. The park houses replica planes that were flown by the 122nd Fighter Wing, also known as the “Blacksnakes.”

The Warrior Breed Motorcycle Club is a nonprofit club from the Midwest that is comprised of veterans that are all 100% honorably discharged and disabled. Their mission is to care for those that sacrificed for their freedom by building homes, wheelchair ramps, paying utility bills, VA facility improvements, homeless veteran transition, relocation assistance, and much more.

President of the Warrior Breed Motorcycle club Gary Perkey said they take care of veterans on a daily basis. He said, “These big things like the park, Memorial Park and Heritage Park are a little out of our norm, but we’ve been very successful with it, so we’re honored.”