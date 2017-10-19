Officials frustrated at lack of witness cooperation in homicide cases

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): So far this year, there have been 27 murders in Fort Wayne. 21 of them remain unsolved.

That’s why Chief Deputy Prosecutor Michael McAlexander is speaking out, saying witnesses need to come forward, or else police won’t be able to do much. He tells our Partners in News at ABC 21 that every case is being investigated, but a lack of information from people that most likely saw something makes it hard, if not impossible, to make any charges against potential suspects stick.

It’s a sentiment that has been echoed by police several times over the past couple of years, as they say many people don’t speak out due to a fear of retribution from those involved in the crimes.

Last year was a record-breaking year for homicides in the Summit City.