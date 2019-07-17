Officials break ground on new Lutheran Hospital

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – Officials with Lutheran Health Network along with members of the Board of Trustees for St. Joseph Hospital and other VIPs broke ground today on the new downtown Lutheran Hospital.

The new hospital will have five stories and will be approximately 188,000 square feet. There will be 60 inpatient rooms with room to expand to 100 in the future. Completion of the new building is expected to be late in 2021 and open for patient care in early 2022.

The new Lutheran Hospital is located on the southwest corner of Main and Van Buren which is the current St. Joseph Hospital employee and physician parking lot. The main entrance will be on Van Buren and facing east.

Mayor Tom Henry spoke about how this new hospital is great for Fort Wayne and its economy. Henry said “There is going to be a lot of construction jobs as a result of this decision and that will last for a couple of years. It’s going to take a while to put this facility together. So unquestionably it’s gonna ad to additional positions being available in the labor force and the trades.”

St. Joseph Hospital has just recently hired Jacob Golich as their new CEO. Golich has only been CEO for around a month and a half. He tells WOWO news how exciting it is to have this project to work on so soon after taking on the new position. He says “Eight days in and you get to be a part of something like this, it’s pretty impressive, exciting, but a lot of work to go.”